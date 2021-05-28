United States, Belgium, France and Luxembourg to be removed from the mandatory hotel quarantine list

THE UNITED STATES, Belgium, France and Luxembourg are to be removed from the mandatory hotel quarantine list this evening, with immediate effect.

Travel is to be permitted for non-essential reasons from 19 July, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed this evening.

All EU countries are now removed from the mandatory hotel quarantine list, with the government signing up to the new EU Digital Green Certificate. The certificate system comes into effect in Europe from 1 July, with member States getting a six-week lead in time to implement the system. Ireland will being using the Eu Green Certs from 19 July.

This will allow those who are fully vaccinated, have produced a negative Covid test result from the previous 72 hours, or who have fully recovered from Covid to travel in the EU.

Speaking this evening at Government Buildings, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said mandatory hotel quarantine will be retained for “what we expect to be a very small number of countries”.

He said it will only be used in relation to variants of concern, however he said it may be necessary to use it when the EU’s emergency brake system, set up by the European Union, is activated. If that occurs more countries could be added to the list, he said.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is seeking to extend the legislation governing mandatory hotel quarantine until 31 July.

The legislation governing the system is due to lapse in the second week of June.

The law allows for three-month extensions, with Donnelly telling the Dáil this week that he is only seeking an extension to the end-July, for now.

The full list of countries still on the MHQ list can be read here.

People flying into Ireland from these countries must spend 14 days in a designated hotel upon arrival.