#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Friday 8 January 2021
Advertisement

US police officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob

Protesters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday.

By AFP Friday 8 Jan 2021, 7:20 AM
52 minutes ago 8,326 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5319525
Members of the US police clashing with pro-Trump supporters on Wednesday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Members of the US police clashing with pro-Trump supporters on Wednesday.
Members of the US police clashing with pro-Trump supporters on Wednesday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A US CAPITOL police officer has died of injuries sustained during clashes with a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters who overran a session of Congress, police said late last night.

It is the first law enforcement death stemming from the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday which saw flag-waving crowds break into the legislature.

Four protesters died, including a woman who was shot by police. Three other deaths were reported on the Capitol grounds, but the circumstances remained unclear.

Washington police chief Robert Contee said on Wednesday that the three other people who died “appeared to have suffered medical emergencies which resulted in their deaths”.

Officer Brian Sicknick, a 12-year veteran of the force, was “responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the US Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” Capitol Police said in a statement.

“He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries” last night, it said.

Related Reads

07.01.21 'They're compromised': Washington riots raise thorny questions about policing, disinformation and social media
07.01.21 The 25th Amendment: Could Trump be removed from office before Joe Biden's inauguration?

On Wednesday, the US Capitol went into lockdown, with politicians inside, as a protest by pro-Trump supporters became a mob which broke into the building and occupied offices. 

The violence broke out as the US Senate and House were in the process of approving the Electoral College votes of all 50 states and rubber-stamping November’s election result.

Biden’s win has since been officially certified after politicians resumed their proceedings following the disruption.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie