FEWER THAN 1,500 approvals for the Vacant Home Grant were drawn down last year, despite the Government’s target to deliver 4,000 homes under the scheme by 2025.

Minister for Housing James Browne will update the Government on the takeup of the scheme at Cabinet this morning.

It is understood that he will inform Cabinet that the number of grant drawdowns rose from 100 at the end of 2023 to 1,349 at the end of 2024.

This is significantly below the Government’s target to deliver 4,000 homes under the scheme by 2025.

The grant was introduced in 2022 to help bring vacant homes back into use. Under the scheme, a homeowner can avail of a €50,000 grant if the property has been vacant for at least two years. This can be topped up by a further €20,000 if the property is also derelict.

The initial target was for 2,000 homes to be delivered under the scheme by 2025, however, this was increased to 4,000 in November 2023.

By the end of 2024, over 11,300 applications for the scheme had been received since its launch and 7,700 approvals have been given.

Donegal County Council has the highest number of applications with 1,042 submitted by the end of 2024. Cork is next at 970 and then Mayo with 673.

One of the criticisms of the scheme has been that the grant is only paid out once works on the property are complete, meaning homeowners must pay for the work upfront.

This means the scheme remains inaccessible for some.

The Government forecasts that between 2,000 and 2,500 grants will be drawn down in 2025.

New walking trails for tourism

Separately, Cabinet will also be informed today of a major new programme to develop tourism amenities across the border region.

Minister for Enterprise and Tourism Peter Burke will inform the Government of three projects benefitting Louth, Armagh, Down, Cavan, Fermanagh, Monaghan and Tyrone.

Each project has been allocated a budget of up to €6m and will see trail networks developed in Carlingford Lough, Cuilcagh Lakelands and Sliabh Beagh.

EU Presidency

Meanwhile, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris will brief Cabinet on the planning that is underway for Ireland to hold the EU presidency next year.

He is expected to tell Government that the presidency is an “indispensable opportunity for Ireland to shape the EU agenda and present the country on the global stage at a time of major geopolitical change”.

He is also set to encourage ministers to visit European Parliament sessions in the months ahead as Ireland steps up its engagement at all levels with EU institutions and member states.

The Tánaiste will also inform Cabinet that Ireland will host a summit of the European Political Community next year during the presidency.

This group was set up after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The group’s visit to Ireland will see up to 47 heads of state and government from across the European continent visit the country at one time. Ireland has also proposed that a meeting of the European Council be held in Ireland around the same time.