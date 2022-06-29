'Nothing has changed': Women with vaginal mesh complications to appear before Dáil committee

Members of the Mesh Survivors Ireland group at a protest in 2018.

A DÁIL COMMITTEE will today hear from patients living with severe complications as a result of surgeries using vaginal mesh implants

Representative groups will tell committee members about the deficiencies in aftercare provided by the State.

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health will hear from representatives from two groups – Mesh Ireland and Mesh Survivors Ireland – as well as officials from the HSE.

In November 2018, then Minister for Health Simon Harris confirmed the suspension of surgeries involving these devices until the HSE implemented recommendations from a report, which included the provision of aftercare for women living with complications from these procedures.

Vaginal mesh devices are used in operations to treat stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and pelvic organ prolapse (POP); two conditions women can suffer from after natural childbirth or in their later years.

Thousands of women across the world – including women in Ireland – who had these surgeries have suffered life-changing complications, including significant reduced mobility and chronic pain. These complications generally occur when the mesh erodes through the vaginal wall or other surrounding tissue.

Terri Martin, a member of Mesh Survivors Ireland, will tell the committee today that despite a report by the Chief Medical Officer in 2018, implementation plans and advisory committees, “nothing has changed and we still live with the after-effects of mesh injury limiting our life quality”.

The group is calling for a number of supports including medical cards for all patients with mesh complications, patient transfer to facilitate access to the two mesh centres in Cork and Dublin, and the inclusion of patient advocates in decision making for the upcoming Steering Committee on Mesh Injury.

Martin will tell the committee that patients left with complications also want an apology from the HSE and Department of Health.