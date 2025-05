A 50-year-old man who allegedly rammed a garda car with a stolen van during a traffic pursuit crossing from Dublin and into counties Meath and Kildare has been refused bail.

Anthony Dowling of Fortlawn Drive, Clonsilla, Dublin charged with theft of a Ford Transit van, dangerous driving and criminal damage in the early hours of Friday.

He appeared before Judge Catherine Ghent at Dublin District Court today.

He replied “I didn’t take” anything to motor theft related charge.

Garda Richard Finnegan told the court that the van had been taken with a car after males broke into a woman’s house on Thursday.

Advertisement

A contested bail hearing was told that patrolling gardaí observed the van in the Clonee area at 4.45 am on Friday.

Garda Finnegan claimed the man was caught red-handed. He alleged the van driver led gardaí on a pursuit, and first went to Dunboyne where it came to a stop and “reversed” into a garda car.

The gardaí dropped “to prevent further ramming” and followed the van to Maynooth. The court heard that the was a second attempt to reverse at the garda car.

The court heard the van was abandoned in Adamstown, west Dublin and the accused was allegedly found hiding in a building nearby with the vehicle keys beside him. Garda Finnegan alleged that during the pursuit the accused had been seen driving at one stage when he turned in front of gardaí.

Garda Finnegan agreed with defence solicitor John Quinn that his client had the presumption of innocence. The officer told the hearing that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions will be sought about further charges.

The defence proposed that Mr Dowling could be released with strict conditions and he confirmed that he would obey them.

Bail was denied and he was remanded in custody to appear again on Thursday. Legal aid was granted.