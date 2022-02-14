Vaping reps will urge health committee not to ban flavoured nicotine products

FLAVOURED NICOTINE PRODUCTS should not be restricted in new legislation, members of the Irish Vape Vendors Association (IVVA) will argue tomorrow.

The Joint Committee on Health will meet tomorrow, Tuesday 15 February with representatives from the IVVA for pre-legislative scrutiny of the general scheme of the Public Health (Tobacco and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill.

The proposed legislation will prohibit the sale of vapes and tobacco- and nicotine-inhaling products to persons under the age of 18. It will also make it illegal for under-18s to sell such products.

Committee Cathaoirleach Seán Crowe said: “The Committee began pre-legislative scrutiny in November 2021 and we will hear from a number of stakeholders on the issue in the coming months.”

The Committee previously heard concerns from the Irish Heart Foundation that teen smoking rates are increasing for the first time in ten years due to an ‘explosion’ of vaping among this age cohort.

“Research from the Health Research Board has found that teenagers who vape are up to five times more likely to take up smoking citing the gateway effect. We welcome the opportunity to discuss these and other related matters with representatives,”

A spokesperson for the IVVA argues that e-liquid flavours are of vital importance to vapers.

The IVVA will say it is deeply concerned by the negative effects a flavour ban could have on tobacco harm reduction and consumer choice.

“The main argument in favour of banning flavoured e-liquids is the potential risk of making vaping products more attractive to minors with child-friendly flavourings & packaging. The association between vaping flavours and subsequent smoking initiation is not substantiated

“Banning flavoured e-liquids would also run counter to vape consumers’ interest. IVVA

members observe daily that the choice of e-liquid flavours is one of the reasons that

encourages an adult smoker make the switch to vaping.” the IVVA will tell the committee.



