Bishop hits out at Varadkar's 'very hurtful' Dáil comments about priests sinning behind the altar

Bishop Alphonsus Culliane said that the comments had “deeply offended” people.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 12:17 PM
57 minutes ago 7,236 Views 76 Comments
File photo.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE BISHOP OF Waterford has hit out at comments made by Leo Varadkar to Micheál Martin in the Dáil yesterday likening him to a priest sinning “behind the altar”, calling them “hurtful” and “unfortunate”.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Bishop of Waterford and Lismore told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke that the comments had “deeply offended” a lot of people. 

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Martin questioned Varadkar on about the potential for overspending on the Dunkettle Interchange and other similar projects.

He said he has been met with “obfuscation after obfuscation” when looking for clarity on the project and he asked Varadkar to provide it.

In response, the Taoiseach made the comparison with a priest engaging in sin “behind the altar”.

“I am always amused and bemused that Deputy Martin likes to accuse me of being partisan and personal yet, as evidenced by his name-calling today, he is very capable of being partisan and personal himself,” the Taoiseach said.

The deputy reminds me of one of those parish priests who preaches from the altar telling us to avoid sin while secretly going behind the altar and engaging in any amount of sin himself.

Bishop’s response

“I think they’re very hurtful, unfortunate comments,” Bishop Cullinan said this morning in response. 

He said it was “ironic” that a church state dialogue was being held today in Dublin Castle with representatives from different religions from across the country. 

“And now we hear one particular religion being singled out for crass treatment,” he said. 

“I would like to stand up for the 99% of priests across the country who are working hard and they’re loved by their parishioners and if any of them are listening in I would like to say to them – well done.

Cullinan said that the “vast majority” of priests work very hard “giving people hope and giving people meaning in life”.

He said that a large Mass was held yesterday in Waterford City and that at it “many ordinary people expressed how deeply offended they were by the comments of our head of parliament”.

“It’s unfortunate and it’s unfair and I just hope in the new Ireland… there will be true freedom of religious practice which includes freedom from such unjust comments,” he said.

When questioned on whether he thought Varadkar should clarify or retract his comments in the Dáil next week, the bishop said “that’s up to himself” and re-stated that he and others were upset with the remarks.

With reporting from Rónán Duffy

