Bishop hits out at Varadkar's 'very hurtful' Dáil comments about priests sinning behind the altar

THE BISHOP OF Waterford has hit out at comments made by Leo Varadkar to Micheál Martin in the Dáil yesterday likening him to a priest sinning “behind the altar”, calling them “hurtful” and “unfortunate”.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Bishop of Waterford and Lismore told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke that the comments had “deeply offended” a lot of people.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Martin questioned Varadkar on about the potential for overspending on the Dunkettle Interchange and other similar projects.

He said he has been met with “obfuscation after obfuscation” when looking for clarity on the project and he asked Varadkar to provide it.

In response, the Taoiseach made the comparison with a priest engaging in sin “behind the altar”.

“I am always amused and bemused that Deputy Martin likes to accuse me of being partisan and personal yet, as evidenced by his name-calling today, he is very capable of being partisan and personal himself,” the Taoiseach said.

The deputy reminds me of one of those parish priests who preaches from the altar telling us to avoid sin while secretly going behind the altar and engaging in any amount of sin himself.