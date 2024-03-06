Varadkar to make two visits to White House as St Patrick's Day engagements split into two days

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR is to make two visits to the White House as the St Patrick’s Day engagements in Washington DC are split into two days.

It is tradition for ministers and ministers of state to travel to different places around the world to mark St Patrick’s Day.

On 15 March, US President Joe Biden will host Varadkar for a bilateral meeting. The Taoiseach is also set to attend the Irish Funds dinner in Washington DC that day, a gala dinner which costs $1,000 per plate.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff will host the Taoiseach and his partner Matthew Barrett for a breakfast at the Naval Observatory on 15 March.

Varadkar will then attend the St Patrick’s Day celebration at the White House on 17 March.

Biden is the second US president Varadkar has met as Taoiseach, having already met with Donald Trump for previous celebrations.

In a statement, the White House said that during their meeting, Varadkar and Biden will reaffirm the close and enduring partnership between the United States and Ireland and the extraordinary bonds between its people.

“They will discuss the two countries’ shared commitment to continue supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal aggression, as well as our coordination on a range of other global issues, including the Middle East,” the statement said.

“They will reaffirm their steadfast support for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement as we welcome the recent restoration of Northern Ireland’s Executive and Assembly.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin will visit Vancouver, Ottawa, and Toronto in Canada to mark St Patrick’s Day. Green party leader Eamon Ryan is to travel to Brazil.

The full list of where Government ministers will travel to for St Patrick’s Day can be read here.