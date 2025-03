Chaos continued in the Dáil this week but Verona Murphy has said she “fully intends” to continue as Ceann Comhairle.

Opposition parties have published the text of a motion of no confidence in Murphy. This motion comes as chaos continued in the Dáil over her stance on the speaking time row.

This motion comes as the opposition have claimed that she displayed impartiality in favour of the government in how she handled the vote on a contentious change to Dáil speaking time.

Murphy said last night that any suggestions of “partiality and collusion” the opposition are “false”.

So today we’re asking you: Should Verona Murphy step down as Ceann Comhairle?