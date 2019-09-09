This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 9 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Noises heard in search for four people after cargo ship overturned and caught fire

The 200-metre vessel overturned on Sunday and is now visible from the shoreline in Georgia.

By Associated Press Monday 9 Sep 2019, 2:43 PM
57 minutes ago 6,616 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4801725
Smoke rising from the overturned vessel in the US.
Image: Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News
Smoke rising from the overturned vessel in the US.
Smoke rising from the overturned vessel in the US.
Image: Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News

A RESCUE TEAM has heard noises from inside a cargo ship where four crew members are missing after their vessel overturned and caught fire in the United States.

The flames and smoke have so far prevented the rescuers from safely accessing the unstable vessel, the US Coast Guard said today. 

“They heard noises, but we can’t confirm that it’s signs of life,” Petty Officer 3rd class Ryan Dickinson told The Associated Press earlier today. 

“We can’t confirm that without going in and looking, but they did hear sounds.”

The vessel listed heavily and then rolled over on its side early on Sunday as it left the Port of Brunswick in Georgia with a pilot and 23 crew members. The ship was bound for Baltimore with its load of cars.

Coast Guard Captain John Reed said 20 people were safely evacuated from the ship before rescuers determined the smoke, flames and unstable cargo made it too risky to venture further inside.

georgia-cargo-ship Sunbathers with the overturned ship in the background. Source: AP

The 200-metre vehicle carrier is now stuck in the shipping channel, its hull exposed and its deck empty in full view of people on the shoreline.

Coast Guard Station Brunwick Commander Justin Irwin said they heard tapping from locations coming from inside the vessel, and that Coast Guard members were tapping back on the hull of the ship. 

“We don’t know if it is all four of them, but there has to be something in there tapping back at us,” Irwin said. “We are going to go at it tomorrow and try to find them.”

Rescued crew members have been helping the Coast Guard focus the search for their four missing mates.

“It is our understanding that they are inside the vessel. We’ve had crews talking with the crew of the Golden Ray, trying to hone on in the best place to search,” Dickinson said.

georgia-cargo-ship Overturned cargo ship. Source: AP

Reed told a news conference yesterday that the Coast Guard was trying to determine if it’s safe to get inside.

“Once salvage professionals have determined the vessel to be stable, we will identify the best option to continue our rescue efforts for the four crew members who remain on board,” Reed said.

The Coast Guard was notified of the capsized vessel from a 911 call at about 2am on Sunday.

The cause remains under investigation. Dickinson said it isn’t clear if weather conditions caused the ship to lurch. Hurricane Dorian was already well beyond the Georgia coast, where it blew past last week before being downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

The Coast Guard said the overturned ship hasn’t released any pollutants so far, but mitigation responses are ready in case they’re needed.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie