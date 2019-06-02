In Pictures: Tens of thousands turn out for annual Women's Mini Marathon

THE WEATHER WAS on side today as thousands of women took to the streets of Dublin for the annual mini marathon.

Now in it’s 37th year, the biggest all women’s 10k event in the world returned to Dublin for the annual attraction.

Some 30,000 women took part in the race which was was won by Aoibhe Richardson from Portland A.C in the US at a time of 34.35.

In second and third place was Catherina Mullen from Metro/St Brigids A.C and Breege Connolly from City of Derry A.C, with times of 35.01 and 35.34 seconds respectively.

Irish athlete Sonia O’Sullivan holds the record for the best ever time in the annual event at 31.28, which she claimed in 2000. She also won the race in 2003 and 2005.

Many of those who took part did so in the name of a charitable cause including for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland which set a goal to raise €100,000.

Here’s some of the photos which sum up the atmosphere at today’s event.

Source: Niamh Ní Hoireabhaird🧚🏻‍♀️/Twitter