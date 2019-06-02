This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 2 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

In Pictures: Tens of thousands turn out for annual Women's Mini Marathon

The race was won by Aoibhe Richardson from Portland A.C in the US at a time of 34.35.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 6:41 PM
1 hour ago 6,169 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4665729

THE WEATHER WAS on side today as thousands of women took to the streets of Dublin for the annual mini marathon.

Now in it’s 37th year, the biggest all women’s 10k event in the world returned to Dublin for the annual attraction. 

Some 30,000 women took part in the race which was was won by Aoibhe Richardson from Portland A.C in the US at a time of 34.35. 

In second and third place was Catherina Mullen from Metro/St Brigids A.C and Breege Connolly from City of Derry A.C, with times of 35.01 and 35.34 seconds respectively.

Irish athlete Sonia O’Sullivan holds the record for the best ever time in the annual event at 31.28, which she claimed in 2000. She also won the race in 2003 and 2005.  

Many of those who took part did so in the name of a charitable cause including for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland which set a goal to raise €100,000. 

Here’s some of the photos which sum up the atmosphere at today’s event. 

 

Tweet by @Niamh Ní Hoireabhaird🧚🏻‍♀️ Source: Niamh Ní Hoireabhaird🧚🏻‍♀️/Twitter

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie