A MAN HAS been accused of punching a reveller in the back of the head before an accomplice “dug” her fingernails into his arms, causing an infection, during a street mugging in Dublin.

Robert Maguire, 35, was charged with robbery on Sycamore Street on 31 May last and refused bail by Judge Máire Conneely at Dublin District Court today.

Garda Shane McConkey stated that at around 3.15am, the injured party was on his way home after socialising in the city centre. He turned onto Sycamore Street, in Dublin 2, when Maguire and a woman allegedly pursued him.

The accused, who resided at a hostel on Merchant’s Quay, Dublin 8, reportedly punched him in the back of the head, causing him to become disoriented.

The pair then wrestled him into a doorway before another male became involved, and they threw him to the ground.

The complainant dropped his iPhone 15.

The second male robber picked it up as the female accomplice allegedly “dug her nails into his forearm and attempted to pull his watch off of his wrist”.

The garda who objected to bail stated that this caused the man extreme pain.

“He attempted to fight back but was overwhelmed when the third male returned and helped pin him to the ground.”

It was alleged that the three suspects then rooted through his pockets.

The man shouted for help, and the trio fled when several members of the public approached.

The court heard there was an unsuccessful bid to use his bank card, which had been in his phone case, in a shop at O’Connell Street.

It was claimed the man suffered bruising to both his elbows, scrapes to his right forearm, and deep nail marks on his wrist and left bicep.

He went to a doctor the following day and needed a tetanus shot due to the deep nail marks on his arms becoming infected.

Judge Conneely was informed that the man had to take antibiotics for several days. He also missed work due to his injuries and psychological effects.

CCTV footage was obtained.

A decision awaits on whether the accused will be tried in the District Court or the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

Defence counsel Sam Friel argued that his client, who has yet to plead, was entitled to the presumption of innocence and could face a lengthy period of pre-trial detention.

Garda McConkey agreed that the identification evidence did not come from the complainant but was based on the belief of gardaí that the accused was the person in the CCTV footage.

However, he asserted that a jacket had been seized from the accused’s hostel room, which matched the video evidence.

Legal aid was granted.

Earlier this month, a 34-year-old woman who allegedly dug her fingernails into the man’s arms was refused bail after she too was charged with robbery.