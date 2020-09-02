Crowds gather for vigil in memory of delivery cyclist killed in Dublin hit-and-run

CROWDS HAVE GATHERED at the Spire in Dublin City centre this evening to pay tribute to Thiago Cortes, a Deliveroo delivery driver who was killed following a hit-and-run on Monday.

After his death was confirmed today, friends and colleagues began paying tribute across social media to the Brazilian native who was living and working in Dublin.

A colleague and friend of Thiago told TheJournal.ie that Thiago was “a good man”, “a friendly guy” who would do anything to help his community.

He called on Gardaí to bring to justice those who were responsible for his friend’s death, emphasising that it was a hit-and-run. He said that drivers were feeling scared, but this is the first time a driver has been killed in the years he has been working.

Another friend describe Thiago as “a very nice guy”, who met his wife in Ireland.

He didn’t deserve any of this… it’s very sad.

A Facebook page organising the vigil says that the cyclist was married and “leaves his wife, family and friends behind”.

In a statement, a Deliveroo spokesperson said: “This is a tragedy and a terrible loss. Our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with the family and friends of the rider.

“We will do everything we can to ensure that the family of the rider is supported during this extremely difficult time.”

The incident happened at about 10.30pm on Monday when the cyclist was struck by a car.

A car understood to have been involved in the incident was abandoned by the driver and recovered by gardaí at Castleforbes Square a short time later.