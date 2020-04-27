Virgin Media investigating 'interruptions' to broadband network

VIRGIN MEDIA SAYS it is investigating what it describes as “an intermittent broadband issue” that is affecting Irish customers.

The problem emerged earlier this evening, when customers across the country reported temporary internet outages.

In a statement this evening, Virgin said broadband connectivity was “interrupted for a very short period of time before being restored” for customers.

It also said its teams are looking into the problem and are working to resolve it.

“We know how frustrating this is for customers and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” a statement added.