Tuesday 17 March, 2020
Virtual parades and green buildings: How people have been celebrating St Patrick's Day

People have been thinking outside the box in order to celebrate the day.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 12:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,775 Views 2 Comments
WITH PARADES AND pubs cancelled and closed for St Patrick’s Day, people in Ireland have had rethink their plans to celebrate the day. 

Online videos, sing-songs and pictures of artwork are just some of the creative ways people are celebrating the day. 

Here are some of the celebrations we have seen so far:

2 the Dail The Dáil lit green ahead of St Patrick's Day. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • St Patrick’s Day mass was broadcast at 11am today on RTÉ One - people can catch up on the RTÉ player.
  • People around the world have been sharing their videos and photos of celebrations and virtual parades online through #StPatricksDayTogether. 
  • A quiz on TheJournal.ie posted yesterday evening will test your knowledge of St Patrick’s Day. 
  • Buildings have been lit up around the world in the classic celebration of the day ahead. 
  • Some people are planning to open their doors at midday today to sing Oró Sé do Bheatha Bhaile to mark the day that’s in it. Singer Sinéad O’Connor and comedian Des Bishop are among those encouraging people to take part in this initiative shared widely through social media.
  • The University of Limerick has released a video to mark the day with a rendition of Mo Ghile Mear, showing (small) groups of people playing music and singing along.
  • Children across the country have been posting their St Patrick’s Day artwork in window panes of their houses and sharing them online through #Paddys_panes. 
  • Dioceses across Ireland rang their church bells at 11am today to mark the feast of St Patrick. 
  • Linda O’Connell from Cork has set up some social media pages for families to share pictures and videos of their own St Patrick’s celebrations. 

Let us know about any other celebrations you will be (distantly) partaking in today to mark St Patrick’s Day in the comments below. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

