Monday 16 March, 2020
How well do you know St Patrick's Day?

Time to sort the shamrocks from the four-leaf clovers.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 16 Mar 2020, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 16,600 Views 14 Comments
TOMORROW WILL BE a St Patrick’s Day unlike most others but it will be Ireland’s national holiday nonetheless.

In honour of our patron saint we’re asking how well do you know St Patrick and the day that’s held in his honour?

When did St Patrick spread Christianity in Ireland?
Second century
Fifth century

Eighth century
Eleventh century
When did people start revering him as a patron saint?
Seventh century
1765
Who are Ireland's other patron saints?
Saint Brigid
Colmcille

Both of the above
Neither, it's just Patrick
Believe it or not, Patrick wasn't his real name. What was it?
Bertilak Of Hautdesert
Finrod Felagund

Maewyn Succat
Ichabod Crane
The very first St Patrick's Day parade was in 1737. Where did it take place?
New York
Dublin

Youghal
Boston
Why is St Patrick's Day on 17 March?
It's his birthday
It's the day Patrick died

It marks the death of Ireland's last snake
Which two areas of North America take Patrick's Day as a National holiday?
Massachusetts and New York
Labrador and Newfoundland

Texas and Alberta
Nova Scotia and Ontario
Where else is it celebrated as a national holiday?
Montserrat
Belize

Madagascar
Tasmania
Chicago famously dyes its river green on 17 March. When did it first do this?
1925
1962

1986
2005
It's believed that green only became associated with St Patrick around the time of the United Irishmen. What colour was he traditionally linked with?
Red
Blue

Maroon
Navy
And finally, how you will you celebrate this St Patrick's Day?
By following the government's social distancing rules and staying safe
You scored out of !
Top dog
Full marks!
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
You scored out of !
Flippin' good
You gave it a decent shot
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Hand in your passport
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

