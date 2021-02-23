#Open journalism No news is bad news

Vitamin D should form part of government's Covid policy, Oireachtas committee hears

Dr Daniel McCartney said there is an extensive body of international research showing the protective role of vitamin D against Covid-19.

By Press Association Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 11:22 AM
13 minutes ago 2,681 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5362634
An expert from TU Dublin addressed the committee today.
Image: Oireachtas TV
An expert from TU Dublin addressed the committee today.
An expert from TU Dublin addressed the committee today.
Image: Oireachtas TV

HEALTH EXPERTS HAVE called on the government to introduce a vitamin D policy as a central element of its Living with Covid-19 strategy, the health committee has heard.

The experts, who are members of the Covit-D Consortium, say it will help steer the country on a better course out of the pandemic.

Dr Daniel McCartney, director of human nutrition and dietetics at TU Dublin, said that research shows how vitamin D reduces mortality among people who are diagnosed with coronavirus.

He told the Oireachtas health committee that there is an extensive body of international research showing the protective role of vitamin D against Covid-19.

He added: “Very large background studies pooling data from dozens of individual trials have described an approximately 10% reduction in risk of respiratory infection amongst people taking vitamin D supplements, and a more than 50% reduction in risk amongst those with low vitamin D levels to begin with, especially if taking supplements daily.

“So there is robust evidence that vitamin D protects against respiratory infections in general.

“Since May 2020, geographic studies have shown that Covid-19 incidence and mortality are higher in countries far from the equator and in countries with confirmed low vitamin D status.

“Furthermore, the population groups who are most likely to be vitamin D deficient are the same groups who have suffered the worst effects of Covid-19.”

Dr McCartney said that from May last year, data shows a direct relationship between low vitamin D status and increased risk of Covid-19 infection, severe disease and death.

“These studies included work by Professor Faul in Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown which showed much higher ICU admission rates in patients with low vitamin D levels,” he added.

“Are these relationships causal? There are now several studies published showing lower rates of ICU admission, ventilation and death in those given vitamin D during their admission.

“There is also an unpublished public health initiative in Andalucia, Spain, which has demonstrated a remarkable reduction in Covid-19 mortality since vitamin D supplementation of vulnerable older adults started there in mid-November.

“Yet despite the now dozens of positive studies including tens of thousands of participants, there has been no policy change in Ireland to advance what we believe to be an extremely low risk, readily implemented, cheap and potentially highly effective intervention to mitigate this public health crisis.”

At a briefing of the National Public Health Emergency Team last week, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that many people in the country don’t get enough vitamin D. 

He said every person over the age of 65 should take a supplement. 

However, Dr Glynn stressed that there wasn’t sufficient evidence that vitamin D can help prevent people becoming seriously ill with Covid-19.

He said: “We have to be very careful about what we recommend to people to put into their bodies or the reasons that people put something into their bodies.”

Press Association

