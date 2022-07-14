1,500 surgeries expected for Irish patients at new Spanish hospital

UP TO 1,500 routine surgeries are expected to be carried out on Irish patients at a new Spanish hospital over the coming year.

The new €60 million state-of-the-art hospital in southeast Spain will be offering Irish public health patients treatments thanks to the EU Cross Border Directive. This directive allows Irish people to get healthcare in another EU or EEA member state. Under the agreement patients need a valid referral and must qualify as a public patient in Ireland for the healthcare procedure.

The patient must pay for the healthcare, but can then apply to the HSE for reimbursement towards the cost. Travel costs are not reimbursed.

The new hospital, HCB Dénia in Costa Blanca, Alicante opens today.

Irish patients can receive care at the hospital through a strategic partnership between Healthcare Abroad and HCB Hospitales, a Spanish hospital group.

Irish company Healthcare Abroad is part of the deal and provides Irish patients with access to the new hospital.

Paul Byrne, Chief Operations Officer of Healthcare Abroad, said the partnership with the Spanish hospital group will “transform the lives” of many Irish patients, allowing faster access to important treatments.

“We support patients through the entire process, from liaising with Irish GPs and the medical staff at the hospital as well as organising flights, accommodation, post-operative care, and financial supports if required,” he said.

Almost every treatment that is currently available on the Irish public system are provided at the new hospital, according to Healthcare Abroad.