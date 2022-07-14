1,500 surgeries expected for Irish patients at new Spanish hospital

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
UP TO 1,500 routine surgeries are expected to be carried out on Irish patients at a new Spanish hospital over the coming year.
The new €60 million state-of-the-art hospital in southeast Spain will be offering Irish public health patients treatments thanks to the EU Cross Border Directive. This directive allows Irish people to get healthcare in another EU or EEA member state. Under the agreement patients need a valid referral and must qualify as a public patient in Ireland for the healthcare procedure.
The patient must pay for the healthcare, but can then apply to the HSE for reimbursement towards the cost. Travel costs are not reimbursed.
The new hospital, HCB Dénia in Costa Blanca, Alicante opens today.
Irish patients can receive care at the hospital through a strategic partnership between Healthcare Abroad and HCB Hospitales, a Spanish hospital group.
Irish company Healthcare Abroad is part of the deal and provides Irish patients with access to the new hospital.
Paul Byrne, Chief Operations Officer of Healthcare Abroad, said the partnership with the Spanish hospital group will “transform the lives” of many Irish patients, allowing faster access to important treatments.
“We support patients through the entire process, from liaising with Irish GPs and the medical staff at the hospital as well as organising flights, accommodation, post-operative care, and financial supports if required,” he said.
While the cost of overall treatment can be reimbursed through the HSE, the costs associated with travel and post-care medications are borne by the patient.
“To help patients with these costs Healthcare Abroad through the Irish Credit Union Network are assisting patients access low-cost costs loan with flexible repayment plans,” a spokesperson said.
“It is expected, once fully operational, that the new hospital will perform approximately 1,500 routine surgeries for Irish patients. These procedures will range from hip, knee, and shoulder operations to gynaecological and weight-loss procedures.”
Over 19,000 applications for alternative pathways for healthcare are processed under the EU Cross Border Directive according to HSE figures.
Ana Vasbinder, of HCB Denia, said it was looking forward to working closely with Healthcare Abroad and to welcoming patients “which will be a home away from home for our Irish patients”, with Irish menus for meal time in the hospital.
