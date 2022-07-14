Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 14 July 2022
Advertisement

1,500 surgeries expected for Irish patients at new Spanish hospital

The treatment will be available because of the EU Cross Border Directive.

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 14 Jul 2022, 7:05 AM
53 minutes ago 7,715 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5816393
Staff from the hospital speak to a staff member of Healthcare Abroad.
Staff from the hospital speak to a staff member of Healthcare Abroad.
Staff from the hospital speak to a staff member of Healthcare Abroad.

UP TO 1,500 routine surgeries are expected to be carried out on Irish patients at a new Spanish hospital over the coming year.

The new €60 million state-of-the-art hospital in southeast Spain will be offering Irish public health patients treatments thanks to the EU Cross Border Directive. This directive allows Irish people to get healthcare in another EU or EEA member state. Under the agreement patients need a valid referral and must qualify as a public patient in Ireland for the healthcare procedure. 

The patient must pay for the healthcare, but can then apply to the HSE for reimbursement towards the cost. Travel costs are not reimbursed.

The new hospital, HCB Dénia in Costa Blanca, Alicante opens today.

Irish patients can receive care at the hospital through a strategic partnership between Healthcare Abroad and HCB Hospitales, a Spanish hospital group. 

Irish company Healthcare Abroad is part of the deal and provides Irish patients with access to the new hospital.

Paul Byrne, Chief Operations Officer of Healthcare Abroad, said the partnership with the Spanish hospital group will “transform the lives” of many Irish patients, allowing faster access to important treatments.

“We support patients through the entire process, from liaising with Irish GPs and the medical staff at the hospital as well as organising flights, accommodation, post-operative care, and financial supports if required,” he said. 

Almost every treatment that is currently available on the Irish public system are provided at the new hospital, according to Healthcare Abroad.

While the cost of overall treatment can be reimbursed through the HSE, the costs associated with travel and post-care medications are borne by the patient.

“To help patients with these costs Healthcare Abroad through the Irish Credit Union Network are assisting patients access low-cost costs loan with flexible repayment plans,” a spokesperson said. 

“It is expected, once fully operational, that the new hospital will perform approximately 1,500 routine surgeries for Irish patients. These procedures will range from hip, knee, and shoulder operations to gynaecological and weight-loss procedures.”

Over 19,000 applications for alternative pathways for healthcare are processed under the EU Cross Border Directive according to HSE figures.

Ana Vasbinder, of HCB Denia, said it was looking forward to working closely with Healthcare Abroad and to welcoming patients “which will be a home away from home for our Irish patients”, with Irish menus for meal time in the hospital.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie