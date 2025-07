THE WALL STREET Journal, branded as a “pile of garbage” by US President Donald Trump, has been evicted from the press pool that will be covering the president’s weekend visit to Scotland, according to Politico.

Politico reported that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed to the outlet that the Wall Street Journal would not be included in the press pool for the Scotland trip due to its “fake and defamatory conduct”.

The Wall Street Journal’s report on an alleged sexually suggestive letter reportedly sent by Trump to Epstein has exacerbated tensions between the president and one cohort of his supporters.

A growing number of ‘MAGA’ supporters have grown frustrated over the failure and refusal to release the so-called ‘Epstein files’ and ‘the list’ said to contain the names of high-ranking politicians and famed public figures that sexually abused underage girls on the disgraced financier’s infamous island.

In the wake of the publication’s article on the alleged letter, Trump announced that he would be pursuing legal action against the outlet.

On Friday, he posted to Truth Social: “We have just filed a POWERHOUSE Lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS “article” in the useless “rag” that is, The Wall Street Journal.”

He continued to say that his administration has “proudly held to account” a list of media outlets, including “The Fake Pulitzer Prizes”.

“This lawsuit is filed not only on behalf of your favorite President, ME, but also in order to continue standing up for ALL Americans who will no longer tolerate the abusive wrongdoings of the Fake News Media.”

He had previously said that he told Rupert Murdoch, the owner, that it was a “Scam” and that he shouldn’t print the article. “But he did, and now I’m going to sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper.”

The Wall Street Journal is not the first news organisation to have been blocked by Donald Trump. In February, he banned the Associated Press from the White House after it continued to use the term ‘Gulf of Mexico’ after Trump renamed it the ‘Gulf of America’.

Trump is to visit Turnberry and Aberdeen on his visit to Scotland. He is due to meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney.

He owns two golf courses in Scotland.

Meanwhile, Police Scotland is reportedly being threatened with legal action by its own officers over the force’s plans to police the US president’s visit, with officers allegedly stating that excessive working hours breach its workforce agreement.