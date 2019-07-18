This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 18 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clare Daly defends decision to hire Mick Wallace's son as European parliament assistant

Daly has hired Fionn Wallace as one of her European Parliament assistants.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 10:52 AM
23 minutes ago 3,839 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4729464
Clare Daly has defended the decision to hire the son of Mick Wallace as her assistant.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Clare Daly has defended the decision to hire the son of Mick Wallace as her assistant.
Clare Daly has defended the decision to hire the son of Mick Wallace as her assistant.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

NEWLY ELECTED MEP Clare Daly has hired the son of European Parliament colleague Mick Wallace as one of her parliamentary assistants. 

Fionn Wallace, the son of Independent MEP and close Daly ally Mick Wallace, is currently listed on the European Parliament website as one Daly’s three accredited assistants. 

Under EU rules, MEPs are not allowed to employ close relatives. The maximum monthly allowance for recruiting parliamentary assistants is €24,943. 

Speaking to Euro Parl Radio , following a report by the Irish Independent, Daly defended the decision to hire Fionn: “I’m very happy to stand over the credentials of all of them.”

“They’re all highly qualified for the job and in the case of Fionn Wallace, I’m lucky to get him,” she said. Praising his “great track record”, Daly said: “I consider myself fortunate in all of the people I’ve employed. They’re the best people for the job and the conditions for the job were set by others not by me.”

As an “accredited” assistant, Fionn Wallace is employed directly by the European Parliament and will work in either Brussels, Luxembourg or Strasbourg. 

Neither Daly or Wallace have responded to requests for comment from TheJournal.ie

Both Wallace and Daly were elected to the European Parliament in May. Wallace, who only decided to run at the last moment, was elected in the Ireland South Constituency while Daly was elected in Dublin. 

Fionn Wallace has previously worked as a director of his father’s Wallace Calcio Limited wine bar and restaurant business. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie