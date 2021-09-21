Wally the Walrus spotted in Iceland 'on journey home to the Arctic'

WALLY THE WALRUS, who has been all over Europe, is believed to be journeying home to the Arctic after being seen in Iceland on Sunday.

The Arctic Walrus was originally spotted lounging on rocks at Valentia Island back in March, before being seen off the coast of several other European countries, including England, France and Spain over the course of several months.

The most recent sighting occurred around Courtmacsherry and Clonakilty Bay in West Cork about 22 days ago.

Seal Rescue Ireland confirmed Wally had the journey from Cork to Iceland after comparing photos with the British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

The marine experts said they were able to identify Wally by scars on both of his front flippers.

#WalrusWatch UPDATE: After 22 days with no confirmed sightings, we were starting to lose hope of ever seeing the young, wandering walrus again. HOWEVER, we just received notice that a similar-looking walrus was sighted yesterday in ICELAND..

Picture: Hafrún Eiríks / Höfn 1/7 pic.twitter.com/ZQLwGtbVol — Seal Rescue Ireland (@seal_rescue) September 20, 2021

“We are absolutely over the moon that he’s not only still alive and well, but he is well on his way home to the Arctic,” Seal Rescue Ireland said on Facebook alongside recent photos of Wally.

“He was seen swimming back out to sea last night (and even managed to avoid sinking any boats while he was there).

“Thanks to his ability to feed and rest, he has successfully made the long stretch and will hopefully reunite with his own kind again soon. Please always remember to give wildlife space, and put their safety and welfare first.”

During his time off the Irish coast, Wally attracted hundreds of onlookers, prompting Junior Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan to urge members of the public to keep their distance and “have some cop on”.