#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 20 April 2021
Advertisement

Walter Mondale, former US Vice President, dies aged 93

Mondale served in the Jimmy Carter administration and lost out on his own presidential bid to Ronald Reagan.

By Press Association Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 7:02 AM
13 minutes ago 777 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5414694
Image: Susan Walsh
Image: Susan Walsh

Former US Vice President Walter Mondale, who served in the Jimmy Carter administration, has died.

Mr Mondale’s family says he died on Monday in Minneapolis aged 93.

He served Minnesota as attorney general and US senator, and followed the trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H Humphrey, to the vice presidency, serving under Democrat Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

Mr Mondale’s own try for the White House, in 1984, came at the zenith of Ronald Reagan’s popularity and his selection of Representative Geraldine Ferraro of New York as his running mate made him the first major-party presidential nominee to put a woman on the ticket.

On Election Day, he carried only his home state and the District of Columbia.

“I did my best,” Mr Mondale said the day after the election, and blamed no-one but himself.

“I think you know I’ve never really warmed up to television,” he said. “In fairness to television, it never really warmed up to me.”

Years later, Mr Mondale said his campaign message had proven to be the right one.

He said: “History has vindicated me that we would have to raise taxes.

“It was very unpopular, but it was undeniably correct.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

After his White House years, Mr Mondale served from 1993-96 as President Bill Clinton’s ambassador to Japan, fighting for US access to markets ranging from cars to mobile phones.

He helped avert a trade war in June 1995 over cars and car parts, persuading Japanese officials to give American automakers more access to Japanese dealers and pushing Japanese carmakers to buy US parts.

He kept his ties to the Clintons and, in 2008, he endorsed Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton for president, switching his allegiance only after Barack Obama sealed the nomination.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie