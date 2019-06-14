Warning as lion's mane jellyfish spotted near popular Dublin swimming spot

BATHERS IN DUBLIN are being warned after lion’s mane jellyfish were spotted at Sandycove yesterday.

The large sea creatures were spotted in the waters near the popular Dublin swimming spot yesterday afternoon, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has said.

Although bathing is still allowed, swimmers are being advised to proceed with caution. Red warning signs are in place until further notice.

The sting of a lion’s mane jellyfish can cause nausea, vomiting and respiratory distress. If a person is stung and suffers from any of these symptoms they “should seek medical attention immediately,” the council said.

It added that Life Guards at Sandycove are keeping “a vigilant eye” on the waters around the bay for the jellyfish, which can also sting when washed up.

Although usually much smaller in size, lion’s mane jellyfish can grow up to two metres in diameter.