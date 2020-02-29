This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How many households with 'excessive' water usage did Irish Water plan to charge?: It's the week in numbers

Plus: The fine a taxi company had to pay after it attempted to save money by switching a tamper-proof security seal on a meter.

By Adam Daly Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 7:00 PM
21 minutes ago 1,743 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Naypong Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Naypong Studio

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

34: The number of councillors who voted in favour of Fianna Fáil’s Tom Brabazon becoming the new Lord Mayor of Dublin, beating independent councillor Anthony Flynn who secured 26 votes. 

58,000: The number of households with excessive water usage that Irish Water planned to charge. The plans were delayed amid concerns over data protection and how to deal with customers that don’t have water meters.

€2,000: The fine a taxi company had to pay after it attempted to save money by switching a tamper-proof security seal on a meter.

48: The number of cases of “hazardous” oil leaking into the ground from underground heavy-duty electrical cables that ESB networks failed to notify local authorities about. 

3,500: The number of complaints that the Food Safety Authority of Ireland received from consumers last year to its advice line, half of which related to unfit food and poor hygiene standards. 

1,500: The number of jobs that Mastercard plans to create in Ireland over the next three to five years.   

90: The percentage of people who have Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia and are unaware they have the condition - a serious genetic disorder that causes abnormalities of blood vessels.

10,271: The number of people in Ireland who were in emergency accommodation in January, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

95: The number of oil barrels removed by the council from the MV Alta, the cargo ship that had been drifting at sea since September 2018 but ran aground in Ballycotton, east Cork during Storm Dennis earlier this month.

200: The number of residents in west Dublin that are seeking to reverse the recent decision of South Dublin County Council to grant planning permission for a large new centre and mosque for the area’s Muslim community.

