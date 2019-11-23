This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How many people said they would now pay water charges? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The rent rise that some pensioners living in south Dublin council houses will be hit with next year.

By Adam Daly Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 7:00 PM
21 minutes ago 1,230 Views 2 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/NatIZR
Image: Shutterstock/NatIZR

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed

£3 million: The amount of money the UK paid in 1965 to acquire a remote Indian Ocean archipelago of about 55 islands now at the centre of an ongoing dispute with Mauritius.

35: The percentage of people who have said they would pay water charges if they were brought in tomorrow, according to a recent opinion poll.

70: The percentage of adolescents in Ireland who do not get enough daily physical activity, according to researchers at the World Health Organisation.

25: The number of fallow deer killed in the Phoenix Park this week in the latest cull to control the growing population of the wild animal.

€121 million: The amount that Ireland has paid to date purchasing carbon credits in order to comply with its international environmental targets.

1.2 million: The number of social welfare recipients who will receive the Christmas bonus in the first week of December.

10: The number of candidates in the Dublin Fingal by-election who have signed up to an anti-racism pledge ahead of next week’s polling day.

54,263: The number of cases of problem alcohol use treated in Ireland between 2012 and 2018, according to new figures from the Health Research Board.

2: The number of Dublin Bus routes that will operate 24-hour services from Sunday 1 December.

€600: The rent rise that some pensioners living in south Dublin council houses will be hit with next year.

Adam Daly
