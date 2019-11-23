How many people said they would now pay water charges? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed

£3 million: The amount of money the UK paid in 1965 to acquire a remote Indian Ocean archipelago of about 55 islands now at the centre of an ongoing dispute with Mauritius.

35: The percentage of people who have said they would pay water charges if they were brought in tomorrow, according to a recent opinion poll.

70: The percentage of adolescents in Ireland who do not get enough daily physical activity, according to researchers at the World Health Organisation.

25: The number of fallow deer killed in the Phoenix Park this week in the latest cull to control the growing population of the wild animal.

€121 million: The amount that Ireland has paid to date purchasing carbon credits in order to comply with its international environmental targets.

1.2 million: The number of social welfare recipients who will receive the Christmas bonus in the first week of December.

10: The number of candidates in the Dublin Fingal by-election who have signed up to an anti-racism pledge ahead of next week’s polling day.

54,263: The number of cases of problem alcohol use treated in Ireland between 2012 and 2018, according to new figures from the Health Research Board.

2: The number of Dublin Bus routes that will operate 24-hour services from Sunday 1 December.

€600: The rent rise that some pensioners living in south Dublin council houses will be hit with next year.