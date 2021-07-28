Burst water main impacts supply for thousands in Kerry

WORK IS UNDERWAY to restore water supplies to thousands in Co Kerry after a water main burst yesterday evening.

The country’s two biggest towns of Tralee and Killarney were impacted, as well as Castleisland, Farranfore-Firies, Ballymacelligott, and surrounding areas.

Tralee was already experiencing reduced supply.

Disruption is expected to continue throughout the morning.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are organising for water tankers to be deployed in a number of areas.

There will be ongoing water disruption throughout the morning.



Irish Water and KCC are arranging the deployment of tankers in suitable and accessible locations for those requiring water urgently



Details to follow later @IrishWater https://t.co/CjLraOsoNH — Kerry County Council - Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) July 28, 2021