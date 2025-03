WATER SERVICE WORKERS in Co Cork are to hold a protest today demanding commitments that operations remain within public ownership.

The protest, which will be held at the Grand Parade in Cork City this afternoon, is organised by the Unite union as part of the ‘Keep Water Public’ campaign. It demands a date for a referendum on keeping operations in public ownership.

Unite argues that Uisce Éireann’s operations have faced a ‘crisis’ in Cork since management outsourced the ownership of a water treatment plant in the area. Parts of the city are impacted by ‘brown water’, when sediment discolours the liquid.

Tests carried out by the union found “excessive levels of manganese at over 300 μg/l (parametric value 50) and iron at over 600 μg/l (parametric value 200)”. It claimed that the lab that carried out the test said the water was unfit for consumption.

Susan Fitzgerald, Unite’s Irish secretary, said the findings confirm concerns among water service workers that the supply in Cork is not suitable for consumption. She demanded government action be taken to address the issue.

“The people of Cork are entitled to a safe water supply managed by accountable public-sector water service workers, rather than private contractors,” she added.

Today’s protest aims to send a “clear message” to government, that it needs to address the immediate issues impacting households and workers in Cork, Unite regional officer Eoin Drummey said.