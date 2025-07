A 13-YEAR-OLD BOY who joined his favourite band The Script live on stage has said the experience was a dream come true.

Charlie Comerford from Dunhill, Waterford, said he could not believe his luck when the band’s frontman, Danny O’Donoghue, invited him on stage at Thomond Park, Limerick, during the finale of The Script’s Satellites Tour in Ireland, last Saturday night.

Speaking for the first time about it, Charlie said: “I thought I was the luckiest guy in the whole world, because there was 28,000 people there and out of the 28,000 people (Danny) picked me.”

Charlie said music does what it should do for everyone, and soothes his soul whenever he feels down: “Whenever I feel a little bad or any emotions at all, I go to my room and listen to (The Script).”

Recalling the moment that O’Donoghue spotted him in the crowd and invited him to perform with the band on stage, Charlie said: “Danny kind of noticed me three times, he high five’d me twice and brought me up on stage (the third time) and I just felt so lucky because they are my favourite band in the whole world,” he told radio station Live 95FM.

To top it all off, Charlie ended the night singing a duet with O’Donoghue and band, and even pressed the final note on O’Donoghue’s piano to finish the tune.

“We sang ‘Never Seen Anything- Quiet Like You’ and oh my God…,” said Charlie enthralled.

Asked if he had been nervous up on stage in front of thousands of Script fans, Charlie replied: “Maybe a little nervous, but I felt very excited because it’s not very often you go in front of 28,000 people with your favourite (singer) ever.”

“The Man Who Can’t Be Moved” is his favourite Script song, “because it’s just a classic.”

“It actually wasn’t very loud on stage, it’s louder when you’re down in the crowd,” he added.

Charlie also got a selfie on stage with Danny O’Donghue which he has shared with a growing fan base on his social media channel, saiid his mother Laura Firth.

“Many many” people have contacted him to offer him their congratulations and well-wishes, Charlie explained.

“Never in a million years did I think this would happen.”

Charlie said he “hopes” that rock stardom may yet be written in his own future stars.

His mother, who accompanied him at the concert told this reporter: “It was just unreal, Charlie is such a huge fan of The Script.”

“It all happened so quickly, I just thought, oh my god, I can’t believe this is happening for Charlie because he deserves it so much, he’s a great kid and when he loves something he nearly gets obsessed with it.”

“The Script became an obsession, he just loves listening to their music, and he loves singing.”

“He kind of likes alternative music as well as pop music – he wants to wrote songs, he’s that much into it, and so, for that to happen for him is just great.”

“He doesn’t do nerves really, he just got on with it when he was up there on stage.”

“He said it was surreal, he couldn’t believe it, that it was like a dream, he just couldn’t believe it.”