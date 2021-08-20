#Open journalism No news is bad news

Waterford RNLI rescue dog after 30m cliff fall

Ellie the dog was rescued yesterday after falling from a cliff over three kilometres south west of Dunmore East.

By Jane Moore Friday 20 Aug 2021, 1:20 PM
1 hour ago 4,708 Views 5 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

DUNMORE EAST RNLI have rescued a dog who fell from a 30m cliff over three kilometres south west of Dunmore East. 

At around 2pm yesterday, the lifeboat launched at the request of the Irish Coast Guard to locate a dog who had fallen over a 30m cliff to the east of Portally Cove.

Eight minutes after launch, the Trent Class Dunmore East RNLI lifeboat Elizabeth and Ronald and her volunteer crew arrived on scene and assessed the situation.

After “Ellie” the dog was sighted on a ledge at the bottom of the cliff, two of the volunteer crew launched the lifeboat’s XP boat and made their way to the base of the cliff where one of the crew was able to climb onto the rocks to rescue her.

dunmore_east_rnli_rescues_ellie_the_dog_after_a_30m_cliff_fall Source: RNLI/Neville Murphy

Ellie was unharmed after her ordeal and was brought back to Dunmore East harbour where she was reunited with her family.

Dunmore East RNLI Coxswain Roy Abrahamsson said the volunteer crew “did a great job in rescuing little Ellie”.

“Weather conditions were good at the time,” he said.

“Our concern with incidents like this is that dog owners may try to get down the cliff after the dog while endangering themselves. Thankfully this was not the case this time, the owners did the right thing in calling for help”. 

