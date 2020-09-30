Three men charged with attempted murder of Wayne Whelan

THREE MEN HAVE been remanded in custody after they were charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Dublin.

They were arrested last night in an operation by gardaí investigating a non-fatal gun attack last year on 42-year-old Wayne Whelan, from Lucan, Dublin.

One of the men was taken to Lucan Garda while the other two were brought to Ronanstown Garda Station, and held overnight.

They appeared before Judge Alan Mitchell at Blanchardstown District Court today.

Darren Henderson, 30, of Cleggan Avenue, Ballyfermot, Dublin, Cailean Crawford, 24, from Clifden Terrace, Ballyfermot, and Charles McClean, 32, of St Mark’s Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin face the same two charges.

They are accused of attempted murder of Mr Whelan at Griffeen Glen Park, in Lucan, on September 4, 2019, and committing arson of a ‘07-reg Ford Focus which was allegedly set on fire at the Old Bog Road, Kilcock, Co. Kildare on the same date.

Detective Sergeant Ronan Dunne told the court that Mr Henderson was arrested at his home address at 11.23pm on Tuesday.

“In reply to both charges, he replied, ‘no comment’,” Detective Sergeant Dunne told the court.

Mr Henderson sat silently at the side of the courtroom.

Detective Sergeant Ronan Dunne said Mr Crawford made no reply when he was charged at Lucan Garda station at 1.43am today. Mr Crawford did not address the court.

Detective Sergeant John Cosgrove told the court that Mr McClean was arrested on Tuesday night at his home address. After he was charged and cautioned, he replied, “no comment”.

He remained silent throughout the hearing.

The district court cannot consider a bail application in an attempted murder case. Judge Mitchell remanded them in custody to appear via video-link at Cloverhill District Court on October 6.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions have to be obtained.

A book of evidence also has to be prepared for the trial which, due to the nature of the offence, will be in the Central Criminal Court.

None of the three has indicated how they will plead.

Defence solicitor Michael French said his clients were seeking legal aid.

Mr Henderson, who was “not a man of means”, and Mr Crawford both worked as couriers, earning €450 a week, said Mr French. Mr McClean was unemployed, the court heard.

Judge Mitchell granted legal aid but said statements of their means have to be furnished to the court.

The judge also acceded to a request from the defence solicitor to request medical attention for Mr Henderson while on remand in prison.

Wayne Whelan, 42, was subsequently shot dead before the Toyota car he was in was torched in the Mount Andrew Rise area of Lucan, Co. Dublin on November 18 last year.

Mr Whelan, who was found on the passenger seat, was identified using DNA analysis.

Two other men are already before the courts in relation to Mr Whelan’s death.

Two more people face trial on charges of perverting the course of justice in connection with that Garda investigation.