Nationwide weather advisory issued for this weekend ahead of Electric Picnic

A WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the entire country for this weekend.

Met Éireann has said “wet and windy” weather this weekend may cause disruption.

The advisory is set to kick in at 7pm tomorrow and last until 7pm on Monday.

This won’t come as good news to those planning to attend the first Electric Picnic since 2019 this weekend, which runs from tomorrow to Sunday.

Looking at the forecast for the weekend, Friday night is expected to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, which will turn persistent and heavy at times.

Saturday is due to start off cloudy, but rain is forecast to persist in parts of Ulster and Leinster throughout the day. Sunny spells, however, will push in to the south and west.

Met Éireann has said the while there is still some uncertainty about the extent of how windy it may get on Saturday night and Sunday, generally “it looks like wet and blustery conditions will extend from the south across the country on Saturday night with some heavy falls of rain at times”.

Rain is forecast to gradually clear northwards on Sunday morning, followed by sunny spells and a few showers in the afternoon.

The sunny spells look like they will be short lived, however, with the west and blustery conditions forecast to return on Sunday night.