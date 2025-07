SPOT FLOODING, LOCAL hail, and lightning is on the agenda for Sunday after yesterday’s St Swithin’s day saw sporadic heavy rains across the country.

Met Éireann has forecasted thundery showers merging into longer spells of rain in places to round out a week of weather that is to be “changeable and rather unsettled”.

For hurling fans attending the All-Ireland final in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon, there is still some sunshine forecast.

Advertisement

Temperatures are to remain high, however. Highs of between 19 and 21 degrees are predicted, and there will be spells of sunshine in some parts, mainly in the northeast.

Tomorrow, the day will begin cloudy, wet and breezy with continuing thundery rain and humid. It will soon clear and is to be dry with clear spells. Highest temperatures will be between 19 and 22 degrees. The east will be mildest and driest with some sunny spells.

Friday will have a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, turning heavy in the afternoon and evening in the east and northeast. Western counties will be cooler. Lowest temperatures will be between 9 and 15 degrees.

To kick off the weekend, Saturday will be generally dry, although the nighttime will have bursts of thundery rain leading into Sunday.