Mist expected on hills and coasts tonight - but it will be clear for the weekend

AS YOU’VE PROBABLY experienced already, today will be cloudy, with a risk of rain, drizzle and mist, with more of the same tomorrow and overnight.

It will mostly be a breezy day today, with the rain at its worst in the North.

For tonight, Met Éireann forecast that there will be “scattered outbreaks of rain across the country tonight with some hill and coastal mist”. It will be, however, “a mild and frost-free night”.

Tomorrow, it will be cloudy in the west and north with occasional rain and drizzle.

It will be predominantly dry, mild and breezy for eastern and southern counties with some bright spells and just the odd shower.

Maximum temperatures are between 11 to 13 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be breezy with fresh southerly winds, which may increase strong in some exposed coastal areas.

A lot of dry weather is expected, but it will be generally cloudy. Some rain may affect parts of the northwest coast through the day and overnight, and dry otherwise.

Sunday will be mainly dry and mild with highs of 11 to 13 degrees.

A lot of dry, bright weather, but rain is set to develop sometime late on Sunday along the northwest coast. Winds will be moderate to fresh and southerly in direction.

The rain will edge into western and northern areas overnight on Sunday. Mild overnight, with lows of 7 to 9 degrees.