This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 26 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mist expected on hills and coasts tonight - but it will be clear for the weekend

There will be some rain today, but other than that the next few days will be mostly mild and breezy.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 2:22 PM
39 minutes ago 1,172 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4947485
St Stephen's Day walkers on Tramore Beach, Co Waterford.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
St Stephen's Day walkers on Tramore Beach, Co Waterford.
St Stephen's Day walkers on Tramore Beach, Co Waterford.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

AS YOU’VE PROBABLY experienced already, today will be cloudy, with a risk of rain, drizzle and mist, with more of the same tomorrow and overnight.

It will mostly be a breezy day today, with the rain at its worst in the North.

For tonight, Met Éireann forecast that there will be “scattered outbreaks of rain across the country tonight with some hill and coastal mist”. It will be, however, “a mild and frost-free night”.

Tomorrow, it will be cloudy in the west and north with occasional rain and drizzle.

It will be predominantly dry, mild and breezy for eastern and southern counties with some bright spells and just the odd shower.

Maximum temperatures are between 11 to 13 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be breezy with fresh southerly winds, which may increase strong in some exposed coastal areas.

A lot of dry weather is expected, but it will be generally cloudy. Some rain may affect parts of the northwest coast through the day and overnight, and dry otherwise.

Sunday will be mainly dry and mild with highs of 11 to 13 degrees.

A lot of dry, bright weather, but rain is set to develop sometime late on Sunday along the northwest coast. Winds will be moderate to fresh and southerly in direction.

The rain will edge into western and northern areas overnight on Sunday. Mild overnight, with lows of 7 to 9 degrees.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie