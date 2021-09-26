#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 26 September 2021
Unsettled weather on the way as temperatures set to drop and heavy rain forecast

Met Éireann says temperatures will fall back to “around normal for the time of year”.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 26 Sep 2021, 2:58 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Casa nayafana
Image: Shutterstock/Casa nayafana

IRELAND’S RUN OF unseasonably decent weather looks set to draw to a close with Met Éireann forecasting cooler conditions and heavy showers for the coming week.

The meteorological service says we’re in for an unsettled week on the weather front, with temperatures falling back to “around normal for the time of year”.

It might be wise to root out hats and umbrellas as the week ahead is set to be much cooler with heavy showers or spells of rain at times.

Tomorrow will be a colder day with a a mix of sunny spells and showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

It will cloudier across the country in the evening with more prolonged rain developing over Munster and south Connacht.

The forecaster says Tuesday will be a pretty wet day overall with spells of rain, which will be heavy at times especially in southern and eastern parts.

There is also a risk of thundery downpours in some areas. It will feel cool with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Wednesday will be a drier day with sunny spells and a few scattered showers, mainly affecting northern parts. Highest temperatures will be between 10 and 13 degrees. However outbreaks of rain and blustery southerly winds look set to move in from the Atlantic during the evening and night.

Met Éireann says the rest of the week and next weekend looks set to be breezy or windy with further showers or longer spells of rain.

However there will be some bright or sunny spells at times too, so it’s not all bad news.

