Cold but sunny week ahead as Met Éireann advises public to be 'winter ready'

THE WEATHER IS set to turn colder this week as Met Éireann forecasts low temperatures but some sunny spells.

The highest temperatures today will reach around six to nine degrees Celsius before frost develops tonight as the air drops to between minus two and one degrees.

However, it is expected to be a largely dry and sunny day aside from some clouds in the northwest in the afternoon and a chance of coastal drizzle.

Similarly, tomorrow will be mostly dry with sunny spells in the southern half of the country and highest temperatures of six to 10 degrees Celsius.

Met Éireann is advising the public to be “winter ready” and prepare for risks that winter weather can bring.

To prevent pipes freezing in cold temperatures and protect water supply, exposed pipes can be protected with lagging or a wrapped towel and boilers should be serviced where necessary.

The forecaster advises watching for any weather warnings that are issued during the winter, which can indicate extreme weather like storms or snow.

This week, Met Éireann expects “a good deal of dry weather, but some rain or showers at times”.

On Wednesday, sunny spells and scattered showers will move in from the northwest, with highest temperatures of six to nine degrees Celsius.

Thursday should be a bright and mainly dry day but some scattered showers are likely on north-facing coasts.

Highest temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be around five to eight degrees, with “very cloud and blustery” weather on Friday afternoon.

“Saturday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers with highest temperatures of six to eight degrees,” Met Éireann predicts.

“Sunday will be a bit less cold with rain developing in the west and spreading eastwards.”