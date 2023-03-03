Temperatures to drop below freezing tonight as country takes cold plunge

TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED to drop below zero tonight as the weather turns colder for the coming days.

Met Éireann forecasts a period of chilly conditions over the weekend and into next week, though the skies are expected to stay mainly dry until Monday.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office has issued a cold weather alert from the start of next week with a risk of snow and ice, advising the public to check in on family and friends who may be vulnerable.

The weather in Ireland today is set to be dry and calm with some limited sunny spells and showers in the north and east and highest temperatures of six to eight degrees Celsius. Temperatures will drop during the night to reach lowest temperatures between minus one and plus two degrees.

Tomorrow is expected to be mainly dry with some brighter breaks and isolated light showers with temperatures around five to seven degrees, falling to lowest temperatures of zero to plus two degrees overnight.

“Sunday will see little or no change, mainly dry but showers a little more frequent, especially in the north. Temperatures in the afternoon of 7 or 8 degrees with light to moderate northwesterly breezes,” Met Éireann has said, with Sunday night’s lowest temperatures around two to three degrees, though liable to drop below freezing if skies clear.

“A freshening northerly wind on Monday will bring rain southwards over the country, introducing colder conditions. Daytime temperatures of 5 or 6 degrees in the north, still 7 or 8 degrees further to the south, and then falling through the second half of the day as the rain moves southwards,” according to Met Éireann.

Monday night will be very cold, with temperatures dropping “well below freezing”, while Tuesday “will be a cold day with the chance of any showers turning to sleet and snow on hills and mountains”.