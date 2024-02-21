Chance of thunderstorms as temperatures to drop to freezing in coming days

THERE’S CHANCE OF thunder tomorrow and Friday as the weather turns rainy and windy over the next few days, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster expects today to start wet, windy and fairly mild overall. A Status Yellow rain warning was in effect in Cork and Kerry until 8am.

Outbreaks of rain are expected to clear eastwards during the morning and the weather should brighten up from the west this afternoon with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Highest temperatures today will be around 10 to 13 degrees, with moderate to fresh and gusty winds that should gradually ease later today.

Tonight will be marked by scattered showers turning into heavy and possibly thundery rain later in the night, with some showers turning heavy with hail and sleet possible on high ground by morning. Lowest temperatures will fall to zero to four degrees.

Met Éireann expects tomorrow to be “cold and bright with sunshine and showers”.

Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and a chance of thunder, according to the forecaster.

It will be “noticeably cooler than recently” with afternoon temperature highs of five to eight degrees, along with moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southwest to west winds, stronger in the southwest.

Tomorrow night will bring more rain and lowest temperatures of zero to three degrees, with a touch of frost.

Friday will be “another fairly cool day” with sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers on Friday will again be heavy with hail and a chance of thunder.

Afternoon highs on Friday are also expected to be around five to eight degrees before temperatures fall to between minus one and plus three degrees, with frost and ice possible.