TEMPERATURES HAVE DROPPED palpably over the last number of days, following glorious sunshine across the island, but they’re about to drop further.

Met Éireann is forecasting tomorrow to be dry for most of the day, with sunny spells and well scattered showers. However, it will stay cloudy across Leinster and east Ulster. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees are expected, with light to moderate winds.

Tomorrow night, however, it warned that it will be “quite cold”, with lowest temperatures of between -1 and 4 degrees and “a touch of frost”. Some mist and fog patches will form as well, it said, with some light breezes.

Near Atlantic coasts, it is likely that there will be a few showers, but otherwise it is expected to be mainly dry.

Wednesday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. There is a possibility of more persistent rain near the northeast coast and highest temperatures will be between 9 and 13 degrees.

Wednesday night has lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees forecast.

Thursday, the service said, will be a day of sunny spells and scattered showers – with the possibility of hail and thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees are forecast, and the possibility of persistent or heavy rain moving across much of Munster and Leinster throughout the evening and nighttime was noted.