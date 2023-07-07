'Unsettled' weather on the way for the weekend with heavy rain and thunder forecast

IT’S SET TO be a wet weekend with heavy rain and unsettled conditions on the way.

A Status Yellow rain warning is in place this morning for Galway and Mayo. This will remain in place until midday.

Met Éireann has warned there will be heavy rain at times, with highest accumulations in mountainous regions. There will also be unseasonably windy conditions.

Looking at the general forecast, while it’s a cloudy start to today, sunny spells will develop mixed with scattered showers this afternoon, with the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Showers will become confined to the northwest, for a dry and sunny evening elsewhere.

Advertisement

Any lingering showers will die out early tonight, becoming dry and clear for a while. However, heavy showery rain will develop in the southwest overnight.

Tomorrow will be windy with strong southerly winds developing in all areas.

Showery rain is forecast in the south in the morning and is due to move northwards across the country throughout the day. The rain may be heavy in parts.

Looking ahead, Met Éireann has said there will be unsettled weather for the coming days with heavy rainfall at times.

Tomorrow night will be largely dry and clear. However, later in the night heavy showers will move up into the south.

Sunday morning is forecast to be bright with a few showers in places. These showers will become widespread and increasingly heavy in the afternoon and evening, with thunderstorms likely in parts.

Monday is due to be rather cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy or possibly thundery at times.