Thursday 22 July 2021
High temperature warnings still in place as temperatures set to reach 30 in some areas today

Today will be hot and dry while sunshine will be hazy due to high level cloud.

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 22 Jul 2021, 8:02 AM
IRELAND’S HEATWAVE IS to continue today with temperatures set to hit 29 degrees again. 

High temperature warnings remain in place across the country while temperatures may be slightly lower along the eastern and southern coasts.

Met Éireann says today will be hot, dry and mostly sunny, although the sunshine will be hazy due to high level cloud.

Tonight is set to be warm and muggy and will be “uncomfortable for some” as temperatures remain above 17 or 18 degrees until Friday morning.

The high temperature warning will remain in place until 9am tomorrow and Saturday is expected to be cooler with highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees.

A Status Orange weather warning also holds for Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath, and will lift at 9am Friday.

In these areas maximum temperatures are due to exceed 30 degrees Celsius in places and overnight temperatures will drop no lower than around 20 degrees.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far, with Mount Dillon weather observing station in Roscommon recording the highest temperature at 30.8 degrees Celsius. 

The all-time highest temperature record was provisionally broken in Northern Ireland, with Castlederg in Tyrone recording 31.3 degrees. 

The previous record was only set last Saturday when temperatures reached 31.2 degrees in Co Down. 

