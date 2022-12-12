Treacherous road conditions as temperatures set to stay below zero in some areas today

A farmer riding over snow covered roads in Hollywood in County Wicklow on Friday.

TEMPERATURES ARE SET to remain below freezing in some areas of the country today as the freezing spell continues.

The National Emergency Coordination Group – which includes Met Éireann and all the relevant government departments and agencies – met yesterday to discuss the curent conditions, which are expected to remain until at least Friday.

It was announced afterwards that public transport and schools would continue to operate as normal as the icy weather persists.

People are being advised to monitor social media and the websites of transport providers for any local diversions or other changes.

Gritters were out in force on primary routes overnight as temperatures dropped below minus five in parts of the country. A Status Orange weather warning for low temperatures and ice remains in place until midday.

The alert cautioned that a severe frost would set in accompanied by freezing fog.

The latest forecast for the day from Met Éireann says it will be calm, bright and bitterly cold this morning and that the plunge in temperatures will lead to very hazardous travelling conditions.

The frost, ice and fog will linger in places through the day, the forecaster says.

Wintry showers will also continue in the northwest, with a few moving into eastern and southern counties during the afternoon and evening.

It will reach up to four degrees in some coastal areas but will remain below zero for much of the north midlands.

It will remain very cold throughout the week with widespread frost and ice and occasional wintry showers near the coasts.

Speaking to Morning Ireland this morning, Met Éireann’s Gerry Murphy said the lowest temperature overnight had been in Athenry in Co Galway where it reached minus 7.2 degrees.

Murphy added that parts of Cork and South Kerry could experience wintry showers by tomorrow. So far the wintry precipitation has been confined mostly to the east coast and northwest.

A widespread snow event is not expected.

Air travel

Prospective air passengers are being advised to check with their airlines before heading to catch their flight this morning.

Flights are suspended at Stansted Airport in London this morning after the airport was forced to close the runway due to bad weather, and knock-on impacts are expected.

Some airlines have been forced to cancel flights tonight due to snow in the Greater London area resulting in the closure of Stansted Airport. Further cancellations are now expected in the morning into London airports. Please check your flight status in advance with your airline. pic.twitter.com/aWGF2Fftrt — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 11, 2022 Source: Dublin Airport /Twitter

London and Big Ben under the snow tonight. Just beautiful ❄️ pic.twitter.com/wbDMxMuKDo — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) December 11, 2022

Speaking after yesterday’s emergency committee meeting, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said the group would continue to monitor the ongoing weather conditions.

“I would advise everybody to monitor national and local media, including social media, over the coming days to keep up to date with information regarding the developing weather situation.

“Above all, make sure you stay warm and safe and keep in touch with vulnerable or elderly neighbours.”

He added: “The message to people is that life will go on as normal, everything will remain open, but we just want people to remain careful, especially on the road”.

He also said supply to the energy grid is stable and that he has received a “positive outlook” from EirGrid and Gas Networks Ireland.

The coordination group advised in a statement:

Driving conditions will be hazardous with black ice, freezing temperatures, and freezing fog. Slow down and be aware of other road users allow extra time and drive with caution.

Take extra care while walking: footpaths etc. can be extremely hazardous / slippery due to ice.

Check on vulnerable and isolated neighbours.

Keep your phone charged and take it with you on all journeys. In an emergency dial 999 or 112.