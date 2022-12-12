Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 12 December 2022
Dublin Airport asks passengers to check flight status in advance after Greater London airport closures

Stansted and Gatwick Airports had to close temporarily last night to clear snow from their runways.

Dublin Airport crews de-ice aircraft waiting to depart at the airport on Friday morning.
Image: Sam Boal

AIR PASSENGERS HAVE been asked by Dublin Airport to check their flight status in advance after the closure of Stansted and Gatwick Airports last night.

Both airports had to close temporarily in order to clear snow from their runways and yellow warnings of ice, fog and snow are in place for much of the UK.

Stansted Airport said: “Delays to flights were experienced earlier due to de-icing of aircraft which is a ground handler’s responsibility and safety of aircraft and passengers is paramount.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airline for current status of their flights.”

Meanwhile, Gatwick posted on Twitter: “Sunday 11/ Monday 12 December: Snow and freezing weather may cause disruption at the airport. Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline – and also local travel conditions – before departing for the airport.”

It resulted in Dublin Airport last night issuing a warning that “further cancellations are now expected” this morning into London airports.

In a message on twitter, Dublin Airport advised passengers to “check your flight status in advance with your airline”.

There was significant disruption to Dublin Airport on Friday, with over 140 flights to and from the airport cancelled, while over 50 flights were cancelled on Saturday.

The situation eased yesterday however, with 14 flight cancellations though there were a number of delays throughout the day.

The National Emergency Coordination Group met yesterday to discuss the current conditions and are expected to remain until at least Friday

A Status Orange weather warning for low temperatures and ice remains in place until midday. 

