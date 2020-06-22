This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 22 June, 2020
This week will be 'warm and muggy' but still with plenty of rain to go around too

Temperatures look set to peak as high as 25 degrees this Thursday.

By Sean Murray Monday 22 Jun 2020, 7:38 AM
1 hour ago 5,061 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5129097
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THERE’LL BE LITTLE respite from the recent rainy weather this week with downpours forecast to continue over the coming days. 

Met Éireann said that today will be mild, humid and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain. 

Although there will be dry spells at stages today, heavy and persistent downpours are likely to feed up over Connacht and west Ulster during the afternoon and evening. 

The highest temperatures will be 16 to 19 degrees. 

Tomorrow will be another humid day with further spells of rain in most areas, according to Met Éireann. 

The north-west and south-east should escape the worst of the rain with highest temperatures between 15 to 17 degrees. 

Wednesday and Thursday look set to be the best days this week. On Wednesday, there’ll be patchy light rain but should remain generally dry with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees. 

Thursday will be warmer again – between 18 to 25 degrees – and will be mainly dry with a few isolated, heavy showers late in the day. 

That night into Friday morning will see heavy or thundery showers move in over the country.

“It will still be warm and muggy with some sunny spells by day too,” Met Éireann said.

The outlook for the weekend then looks set to see fresher weather with a more Atlantic regime settling in, it added. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

