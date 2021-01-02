#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 2 January 2021
National weather warning issued as temperatures forecast to fall below freezing

The Status Yellow warning comes into effect from 6pm today.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 2 Jan 2021, 3:08 PM
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a national low-temperature weather warning.

The Status Yellow warning will be in effect from 6pm today until 10am Sunday.

Temperatures are forecast to fall as low as minus 3 or 4 degrees tonight, with the coldest temperatures expected in non-coastal areas.

Widespread hard ground frost and ice is expected, and there is also a chance of “potentially dangerous conditions”.

Most of the country is expected to remain largely dry tomorrow, although rain, sleet and snow showers will affect eastern coastal counties and could drift inland.

The weather will remain cold throughout next week, with daytime temperatures little above freezing and some wintry showers possible.

The outlook beyond this remains uncertain. A weather event linked with cold snaps will take place in the coming days, but it will be some time before an impact, if any, will be apparent.

