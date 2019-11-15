Expect frost, fog and cold temperatures this weekend

The west of the country will be particularly cold this weekend.

FROST, FOG AND cold temperatures are all in store for the country this weekend.

After a cold week, expect more of the same heading into the weekend.

Met Éireann has warned that Friday night will bring very cold weather, with temperatures dropping to -2 degrees in some places in the west of the country.

There will also be fog in some areas.

Saturday will remain cold, even as frost and fog clears. The highest temperatures will be in the south, with highs of eight degrees, but considerably lower in the rest of the country.

In Galway and the east, temperatures will reach a high of six degrees.

The weather on Sunday will remain the same, with a few scattered showers in the north and the east.

It will remain cold, with maximum temperatures of six to nine degrees.

Sunday night will be “very cold”, according to Met Éireann, with a risk of ice, mist and fog – temperatures could drop as low as zero degrees.