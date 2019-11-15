This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 15 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Expect frost, fog and cold temperatures this weekend

The weather is not getting any better.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 15 Nov 2019, 7:46 AM
17 minutes ago 1,568 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4892701
The west of the country will be particularly cold this weekend.
Image: Shutterstock/4H4Photography
The west of the country will be particularly cold this weekend.
The west of the country will be particularly cold this weekend.
Image: Shutterstock/4H4Photography

FROST, FOG AND cold temperatures are all in store for the country this weekend. 

After a cold week, expect more of the same heading into the weekend. 

Met Éireann has warned that Friday night will bring very cold weather, with temperatures dropping to -2 degrees in some places in the west of the country. 

There will also be fog in some areas. 

Saturday will remain cold, even as frost and fog clears. The highest temperatures will be in the south, with highs of eight degrees, but considerably lower in the rest of the country. 

In Galway and the east, temperatures will reach a high of six degrees. 

The weather on Sunday will remain the same, with a few scattered showers in the north and the east. 

It will remain cold, with maximum temperatures of six to nine degrees. 

Sunday night will be “very cold”, according to Met Éireann, with a risk of ice, mist and fog – temperatures could drop as low as zero degrees. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie