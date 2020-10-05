#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 5 October 2020
Advertisement

Level 3 restrictions: No grace period for weddings booked for this week

It’s bad news for those with weddings plans this week.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 5 Oct 2020, 10:15 PM
22 minutes ago 9,314 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5224715
Image: Shutterstock/A StockStudio
Image: Shutterstock/A StockStudio

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has said that couples who were due to get married this week will not receive any grace period to amend their plans.

It was announced this evening that the entire nation is going to Level 3 restrictions – you can read exactly what that entails here

What this means for couples is that the number of people allowed to attend weddings has been reduced from 50 to 25. Couples who are due to get married tomorrow can still bring 50 people as the restrictions only kick in at midnight tomorrow. 

It will not be possible to attend a wedding in another county.  Couples who are living in a particular county, but who have existing plans to wed, can travel to get married outside that county but their guests can’t come with them.

Speaking this evening, Donnelly said that “unfortunately”, the Government was not in a position to extend a grace period to couples who had arranged their weddings under Level 2 guidelines. 

A grace period was extended to weddings in Donegal when it emerged the county was to move to Level 3 last month. On that occasion, the new restrictions were announced on Thursday but weddings scheduled for that weekend could go ahead with 50 guests instead of 25. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The number of new daily confirmed cases has been increasing in Ireland over the past few weeks, with more than 1,000 new cases confirmed over the weekend.

On Saturday, there were 613 new cases confirmed, 470 cases on Friday and 442 on Thursday.

According to the latest data from the HPSC, the national incidence rate is 107 cases per 100,000 of the population on a 14-day rolling average.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie