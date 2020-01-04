This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
What's the average price of a house in Ireland? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of people who went without beds in Irish hospitals in 2019.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 4 Jan 2020, 7:00 PM
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

3: Identical triplets were born this week in Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital – something described as a “one in a million” event. 

7: The number of days the state of emergency in New South Wales will last as fires continue to ravage Australia. 

118,000: The number of people who went without beds in Irish hospitals in 2019, according to the INMO. 

99: The citizens’ assembly on gender equality will begin this month with 99 people set to take part. 

$100,000: The amount of money Alex Jones was ordered to pay by a court after using his Infowars show to promote falsehoods that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. 

3.23kg: The weight of the first baby born in 2020 in Ireland. 

€267,000: The average asking price for a house in Ireland, according to a report published this week. 

1,723: The number of Irish citizens who were caught up in major incidents oversees and were provided with consular assistance from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. 

€60,000: The amount of money awarded from the Dormant Accounts Fund to give hundreds of students from DEIS schools free access to Glasnevin Cemetery. 

Related Read

28.12.19 How many public payphones are left in Ireland? It's the week in numbers

€800,000: The amount of old Irish pounds redeemed by people in 2019. 

574,000: The number of people who tuned into Mrs Brown’s Boys on Christmas Day – making it the most watched programme on RTÉ on 25 December. 

€20,000: The amount of money a female deli worker received after she was kissed on the neck against her will and pinched by a male colleague.

4%: There was a 4% increase in the number of people who died on Irish roads in 2019. 

