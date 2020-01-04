What's the average price of a house in Ireland? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

3: Identical triplets were born this week in Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital – something described as a “one in a million” event.

7: The number of days the state of emergency in New South Wales will last as fires continue to ravage Australia.

118,000: The number of people who went without beds in Irish hospitals in 2019, according to the INMO.

99: The citizens’ assembly on gender equality will begin this month with 99 people set to take part.

$100,000: The amount of money Alex Jones was ordered to pay by a court after using his Infowars show to promote falsehoods that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

3.23kg: The weight of the first baby born in 2020 in Ireland.

€267,000: The average asking price for a house in Ireland, according to a report published this week.

1,723: The number of Irish citizens who were caught up in major incidents oversees and were provided with consular assistance from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

€60,000: The amount of money awarded from the Dormant Accounts Fund to give hundreds of students from DEIS schools free access to Glasnevin Cemetery.

€800,000: The amount of old Irish pounds redeemed by people in 2019.

574,000: The number of people who tuned into Mrs Brown’s Boys on Christmas Day – making it the most watched programme on RTÉ on 25 December.

€20,000: The amount of money a female deli worker received after she was kissed on the neck against her will and pinched by a male colleague.

4%: There was a 4% increase in the number of people who died on Irish roads in 2019.