This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What is the Taoiseach's surprising metabolic age? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The average number of listeners Morning Ireland gets, and the expected rise in salaries due to Brexit.

By Adam Daly Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 7:00 PM
49 minutes ago 2,581 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4482205

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

439,000: The weekly listeners to RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland, making it Ireland’s most listened radio show.

53: The metabolic age given to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar following a series of tests on RTÉ’s Operation Transformation. Varadkar turned 40 last month.

5%: The expected average rise in salaries this year as employers forecast Irish jobs boost from Brexit. 

€58,326: The amount of money paid to Boris Johnson to speak at a conference in Dublin last month. 

3.2 metres: The height of the plinth that a statue of Margaret Thatcher was put on to deter vandals. 

30: The number of years it has been since the Academy Awards has not had a host. Organisers have claimed the disarray over the lack of a host this year could prove to be positive for the awards show.

€500 million: The tax settlement agreed by Apple with French authorities, settling 10 years of back taxes. 

40: The percentage of eight to 10-year-olds who are speaking to strangers online, with 15% doing so every day. 

1.45 million: The number of people who tuned into to see Ireland’s opening Six Nations game against England. 

800: The number of cases in Ireland where people sought help with gambling addiction since 2015. 

€113,135.40: The amount of money the State has spent on private security in the past three years for an army barracks that has been unused for over six years.

€191 million: The figure Health Minister Simon Harris was told the construction budget for the National Children’s Hospital was likely to overrun by.

66: The percentage of Irish people who said in a recent poll they have a less favourable view of the UK as a result of Brexit.

25: The percentage by which the number of homes built in 2018 rose compared to 2017.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman and ex-partner who re-occupied their former south Dublin residence facing €60,000 legal bill
    45,266  22
    2
    		'Free the nipple' campaigners lose battle to overturn US conviction
    38,713  44
    3
    		'Michael Shine spoke very, very softly and referred to me as a nice boy most of the time'
    38,093  0
    Fora
    1
    		Why native firms are drowning in the incoming tsunami of tech giant jobs
    354  0
    2
    		What local government should do to transform Ireland's towns into 'smart cities'
    68  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    77,806  84
    2
    		Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    43,463  60
    3
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Bournemouth, Premier League
    36,557  23
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Why one woman’s viral response to a humiliating job interview isn’t all that surprising
    8,408  1
    2
    		Thankfully, last night's Late Late Valentine's Special delivered on the cringeworthy moments
    6,252  0
    3
    		Help, I can’t stop watching chat show interviews from the 00s
    4,777  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    'Free the nipple' campaigners lose battle to overturn US conviction
    'Free the nipple' campaigners lose battle to overturn US conviction
    Woman and ex-partner who re-occupied their former south Dublin residence facing €60,000 legal bill
    'Michael Shine spoke very, very softly and referred to me as a nice boy most of the time'
    GARDAí
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man missing since Tuesday
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man missing since Tuesday
    Gardaí renew appeal for information in 2012 murder of Andrew Allen in Donegal
    Victim of fatal Darndale shooting named as 39-year-old John Lawless
    DUBLIN
    'This campaign has to succeed, it is our time': Tens of thousands march in support of nurses and midwives
    'This campaign has to succeed, it is our time': Tens of thousands march in support of nurses and midwives
    Returning to lift two All-Ireland titles after a seven-year absence starring at soccer
    Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    COURT
    Four jihadists get life for deadly 2015 Tunisia beach attacks in which three Irish tourists died
    Four jihadists get life for deadly 2015 Tunisia beach attacks in which three Irish tourists died
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    Woman forgives ex-partner who raped her while she slept, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie