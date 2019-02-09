What is the Taoiseach's surprising metabolic age? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

439,000: The weekly listeners to RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland, making it Ireland’s most listened radio show.

53: The metabolic age given to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar following a series of tests on RTÉ’s Operation Transformation. Varadkar turned 40 last month.

5%: The expected average rise in salaries this year as employers forecast Irish jobs boost from Brexit.

€58,326: The amount of money paid to Boris Johnson to speak at a conference in Dublin last month.

3.2 metres: The height of the plinth that a statue of Margaret Thatcher was put on to deter vandals.

30: The number of years it has been since the Academy Awards has not had a host. Organisers have claimed the disarray over the lack of a host this year could prove to be positive for the awards show.

€500 million: The tax settlement agreed by Apple with French authorities, settling 10 years of back taxes.

40: The percentage of eight to 10-year-olds who are speaking to strangers online, with 15% doing so every day.

1.45 million: The number of people who tuned into to see Ireland’s opening Six Nations game against England.

800: The number of cases in Ireland where people sought help with gambling addiction since 2015.

€113,135.40: The amount of money the State has spent on private security in the past three years for an army barracks that has been unused for over six years.

€191 million: The figure Health Minister Simon Harris was told the construction budget for the National Children’s Hospital was likely to overrun by.

66: The percentage of Irish people who said in a recent poll they have a less favourable view of the UK as a result of Brexit.

25: The percentage by which the number of homes built in 2018 rose compared to 2017.