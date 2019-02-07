This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo Varadkar didn't seem pleased with his 'metabolic age' on Operation Transformation

The Taoiseach turned 40 last week, but his fitness level doesn’t appear to match.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 10:32 AM
1 hour ago 11,129 Views 40 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4481198
Varadkar on last night's show.
Image: RTÉ.ie
Varadkar on last night's show.
Varadkar on last night's show.
Image: RTÉ.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR expressed some doubt about the ‘metabolic age’ he was given on last night’s episode of RTÉ’s Operation Transformation.

The weight-loss show tracks a number of participants each week who are attempting to get healthy and in shape.

Last night it featured a number of well-known faces who volunteered to be weighed and have their fitness tested on front of the nation.

Among them was Varadkar, who has appeared on the show before and who is known to have enacted a healthier lifestyle in recent years. He has even competed in triathlons while Taoiseach.

The Taoiseach weighed in at around 95 kg and joked that this was a kilogram more than his own weighing scales at home. 

But it was the revelation surrounding his metabolic age that seemed to irk the health-conscious Fine Gael leader.

Following a series of tests on the programme, Leo Varadkar was told that he had the metabolic age of 53, over a decade above his actual age. Varadkar turned 40 only last month.

“I’m surprised by that,” Varadkar replied in response to the results. “I’d have to see the science behind the breakdown.”

A ‘metabolic age’ is based on the body’s basal metabolic rate, which is the number of calories the body burns while resting. 

Someone’s metabolic age therefore provides someone with a guide to their basal metabolic rate compared to other people their age. 

Someone who is fitter would have a lower metabolic age than their own. Not so in Varadkar’s case it seems.

Other famous faces who appeared on the show included Jake Carter, Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, Aengus Mac Grianna, Anna Geary, Claudia Carroll and Blathnaid Treacy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (40)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Intimate photographs and personal details of young Irish women posted online without consent
    83,965  48
    2
    		Factcheck: Did Donald Tusk say there was a special place in hell for Brexiteers?
    47,610  94
    3
    		'The law is the law': Rotunda maternity hospital told to offer abortions up to 12 weeks, not 11
    45,265  60
    Fora
    1
    		'When my colleagues at a previous company were laid off, I felt as if I'd failed the team'
    383  0
    2
    		Executive assistants' salaries have shot up because too few aides have 'global' skills
    191  0
    3
    		UK shared office outfit Us&Co has come to Ireland to capitalise on Brexit refugees
    180  0
    The42
    1
    		'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    49,674  44
    2
    		Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    38,143  120
    3
    		Manchester City take over Premier League top spot with win over Everton
    24,223  81
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So, Joe Wicks 'The Body Coach' is obsessed with this female-founded Irish baby brand, and for good reason
    4,989  0
    2
    		If you couldn't get enough of the Ten Year Challenge, the photo_time_traveling Insta is for you
    4,905  0
    3
    		Poll: Have you ever used a sunbed? (If so, do you regret it?)
    4,676  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping boys says it's 'unfair' to put alleged events to him at this stage in his life
    GARDAí
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Appeal to find girl who has been missing since Friday
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well
    DUBLIN
    Theresa May to meet Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Friday
    Theresa May to meet Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Friday
    Man jailed for hijacking taxi and injuring garda during high-speed chase
    OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    COURT
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    HSE initiates legal proceedings over 'fake' MyOptions unplanned pregnancy website
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie