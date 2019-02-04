This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 4 February, 2019
Over 1.4 million people tuned in to see Ireland's opening Six Nations game on Saturday

Viewership peaked at 1.1 million within the last 20 minutes of the game.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 4 Feb 2019, 7:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,546 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4476726
Ireland's Jacob Stockdale, Dave Kilcoyne, Robbie Henshaw, Conor Murray and Quinn Roux
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

OVER 1.4 MILLION people tuned into Virgin Media One to see Ireland’s opening game against England in the Six Nations Championships on Saturday. 

On average, 979,400 viewers watched Ireland in the Aviva Stadium, beating last year’s Grand Slam viewing figure of 951,000 in Twickenham on St Patrick’s Day. 

Viewership peaked at 1.1 million within the last 20 minutes of the game as Ireland tried to fight back against England. 

Ireland lost to England 32 to 20 in Saturday’s game. 

In total, 1.45 million viewers tuned in to watch the opening back. 

Viewership in the opening three games of the Six Nations averaged at 524,000. This represents a growth of 51% on last year’s game, according to Virgin Media. 

The Six Nations continues this Saturday with Scotland vs Ireland at Italy vs Wales, with coverage starting on Virgin Media One at 1pm. 

